Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 2.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $12,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 36,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,551,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,045 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $1,579,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2,209.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 94,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 90,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. 9,761,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,856,796. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

