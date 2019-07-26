Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. 940,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,244. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

In other Fastenal news, insider John Lewis Soderberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $2,118,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terry Modock Owen sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $132,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,375 shares in the company, valued at $379,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,653. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

