Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SPLP stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,984. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $387.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,984,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 30.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

