Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Sells 118,111 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 118,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $441,735.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of BW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,749. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.
