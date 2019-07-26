Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Sells 118,111 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 118,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $441,735.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,749. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,000,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 423,917 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.