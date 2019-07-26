State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases Shares of 24,315 Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth about $335,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,773,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,653,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,396,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $854,000.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

In other news, insider Brad Dettmer sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $164,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $31,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,602,615 over the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

NASDAQ:WYND traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.95. 85,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,822. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.32. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.