State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 352 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,960,000 after acquiring an additional 52,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.81. The stock had a trading volume of 740,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,660. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.28. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $864.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.61.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

