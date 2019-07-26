State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 347 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 48.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 51.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In related news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $122,043.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,415.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,956. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $150.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

