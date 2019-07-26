State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $942,000 Holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American States Water were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3,380.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWR traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.05. American States Water Co has a 1 year low of $58.26 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.02 million. American States Water had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James C. Cotton III sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $151,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,749.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Sprowls sold 4,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $308,096.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,902.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,371. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

