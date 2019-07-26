State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,322,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $87,231.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,495.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $605,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,172.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,512. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

NYSE THG traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.66. 8,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,936. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $131.48. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.13.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.17. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

