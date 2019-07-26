State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 82.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of SHO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. 119,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,965. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 7.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.64 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.