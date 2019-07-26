State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 103 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rogers by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Rogers by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. ValuEngine raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.80.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 13,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total value of $2,540,882.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,278.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Marc J. Beulque sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $40,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rogers stock traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.03. 5,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,905. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.56. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.53. Rogers had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $239.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

