Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSG. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stars Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Shares of TSG stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.50. Stars Group has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Stars Group had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $580.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,366,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Stars Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 96,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Stars Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 1st quarter worth $9,736,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stars Group by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 65,762 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.