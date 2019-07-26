Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $97.22 and last traded at $97.12, with a volume of 5592500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.98.

The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 625,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 221,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.17.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

