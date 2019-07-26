Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,131 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 2.1% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $38,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,995,000 after purchasing an additional 269,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,748,000 after acquiring an additional 109,205 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,836.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $300.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total value of $937,107.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,470.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,929 shares of company stock worth $5,158,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

