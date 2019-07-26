SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Raised to $19.50 at BMO Capital Markets

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to $19.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSRM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.93.

Shares of SSRM stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,072. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.36. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 118,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

