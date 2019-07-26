SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $115.19 and last traded at $115.12, with a volume of 71341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.66.

The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.64.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total transaction of $65,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $2,084,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,398,975.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,949 shares of company stock worth $4,100,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Portsea Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 410,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 100,785 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 82,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 81,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 75,747 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.67.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

