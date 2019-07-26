Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 615,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,954,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $145,818.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

