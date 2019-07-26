Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.58. 22,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,512. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $93.42 and a 52-week high of $125.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.30.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

