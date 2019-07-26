Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6,126.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,213,000 after buying an additional 1,008,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,335,000 after buying an additional 124,371 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $4,986,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $4,635,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $3,383,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.05. The company had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,537. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.95. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $103.54 and a 12-month high of $138.09.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

