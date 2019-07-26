Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. HCP comprises approximately 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCP by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of HCP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of GTT Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

HCP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 990,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,491. HCP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.31.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. HCP had a net margin of 59.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $436.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.32%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of HCP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $101,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

