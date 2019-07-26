Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,521 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,521 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after purchasing an additional 659,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $710,012,000 after buying an additional 2,532,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,818,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $674,537,000 after buying an additional 332,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,963,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $464,751,000 after buying an additional 236,305 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

COP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.12. 275,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,880. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

