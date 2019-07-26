Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,064 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Workday by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,805 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Workday by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 92,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,235,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total transaction of $57,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 757,346 shares of company stock worth $154,821,963 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of -176.77 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

