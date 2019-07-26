Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 722 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,934,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,677,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,980,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,150,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5,049.8% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,084,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,805,000 after buying an additional 1,063,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,258,000 after buying an additional 68,129 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.40, for a total value of $35,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total transaction of $15,055,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.03.

NYSE:BLK traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $477.45. 14,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,723. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $512.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

