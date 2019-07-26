SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 1.12% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,996,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 544.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,104,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 933,313 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 107,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,275,000.

XRT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.93. 150,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,806. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

