SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Position Lifted by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,780 shares during the period.

SPY stock opened at $301.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $301.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.65.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

