SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) is Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,273,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,838 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up 9.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 2.68% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $46,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 964.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 350,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 19,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $38.13.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

