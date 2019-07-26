SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.13. 16,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,976. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

