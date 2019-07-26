Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Spartan Motors from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spartan Motors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of SPAR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28. Spartan Motors has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.90 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spartan Motors will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spartan Motors news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $137,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $375,250. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Spartan Motors by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 283,529 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 448,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 211,315 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 513,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 117,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 832.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 105,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 74,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

