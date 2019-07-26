Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Short Interest Update

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 566,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPAR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 106,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,702. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $424.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.55.
Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.90 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Spartan Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Spartan Motors news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 677,175 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $375,250. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPAR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 283,529 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 448,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 211,315 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 513,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 117,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 832.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 105,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 74,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Spartan Motors
Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.
See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.