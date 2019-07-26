Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Short Interest Update

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 566,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPAR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 106,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,702. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $424.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.90 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Spartan Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPAR shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Spartan Motors from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

In other Spartan Motors news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 677,175 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $375,250. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPAR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 283,529 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 448,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 211,315 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 513,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 117,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 832.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 105,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 74,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

