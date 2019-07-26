Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Southern were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 164,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $9,206,755.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,090.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,266,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

NYSE SO traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 110,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $57.08.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

