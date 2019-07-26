SONO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SONO has traded 84.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a market capitalization of $14,821.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About SONO

SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 1,982,214 coins. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

