Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SAH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens raised Sonic Automotive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 15,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,261,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,641,000 after purchasing an additional 189,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 64,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.