SOL Capital Management CO Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3,735.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.49. 13,508,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,654,276. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

