SOL Capital Management CO Sells 3,282 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 51,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 107,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,503. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

