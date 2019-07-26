SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,160 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 210.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $44.85. 120,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,518. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.15.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

