SOL Capital Management CO Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.79. 1,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $111.78 and a 1-year high of $154.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

