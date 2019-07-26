SOL Capital Management CO Has $4 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,001. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.07 and a twelve month high of $129.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

