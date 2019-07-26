SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Oracle by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Oracle by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after acquiring an additional 77,283 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 46,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 32,978 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Heroux Devtek and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Wajax in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $97.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,332,523. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $32,976,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,812,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,566,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock valued at $109,889,375 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

