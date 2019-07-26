SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for about 1.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.19% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000.

NYSEARCA IXN traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.22. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,891. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.39. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $134.75 and a 52 week high of $188.59.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

