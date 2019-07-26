SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 1,389 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 207.5% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.8% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 29.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,546,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,856,796. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

