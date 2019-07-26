Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SOW. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.23 ($40.97).

Get Software alerts:

Shares of ETR SOW opened at €25.36 ($29.49) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. Software has a 1 year low of €28.83 ($33.52) and a 1 year high of €44.19 ($51.38).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.