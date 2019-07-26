Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Posts Earnings Results

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 63,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Socket Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.33.
About Socket Mobile
