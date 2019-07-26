Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Posts Earnings Results

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 63,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Socket Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.33.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

