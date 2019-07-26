Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Get Societe Generale alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Societe Generale stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,258. Societe Generale has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Societe Generale had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Societe Generale will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Societe Generale (SCGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.