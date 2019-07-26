Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $22.67. Societe Generale shares last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 3,815,766 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.24.

Societe Generale Company Profile (EPA:GLE)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

