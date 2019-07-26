Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.90 target price on Troilus Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of State National Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snc-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$37.88.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$21.00 on Tuesday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$20.05 and a twelve month high of C$57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.44.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.6199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

