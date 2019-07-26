Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Viveve Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. 19,719,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,428,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.08. Snap has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Lynton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $277,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,400.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Sweet sold 71,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $986,985.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,259,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,423.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,714,327 shares of company stock worth $34,205,001.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,150,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,050,000 after purchasing an additional 606,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snap by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,919,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,205,000 after buying an additional 396,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after buying an additional 208,932 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Snap by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,455,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 1,687.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 1,349,858 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

