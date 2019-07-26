Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNAP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,719,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,428,336. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65. Snap has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Michael Lynton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $277,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,400.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $124,643.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,493,748 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,714,327 shares of company stock valued at $34,205,001.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $115,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $12,122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,932 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

