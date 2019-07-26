Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $2,357,082.00 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Michael Lynton sold 130,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,357,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Lynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Michael Lynton sold 127,663 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,920,051.52.

On Thursday, June 20th, Michael Lynton sold 100 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Michael Lynton sold 165,454 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,481,810.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Michael Lynton sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $330,250.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Michael Lynton sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $277,250.00.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $17.89. 55,878,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,457,807. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.08. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth $2,827,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth $159,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth $4,972,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth $475,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

