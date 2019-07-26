Smith Micro Software’s (SMSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

“We view our estimates as conservative with ample room for the company to beat expectations. The key growth driver for the company is SafePath, which generated $1.2 million in revenue in Q4:18, $2.1 million in Q1:19 and projected to generate $2.4 million this quarter. If the company added as many customers in Q2 as it did in Q1, which we regard as possible, SafePath revenue would exceed $3.5 million for the quarter. We also believe there is upside in ViewSpot revenue which contributed $1.1 million in Q1 and is forecast to generate $0.9 million in Q2. We expect continued growth for SafePath for this year and next. We have modeled SafePath revenue this year of $10.2 million and $15 million in 2020.”,” Chardan Capital’s analyst wrote.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded USD Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Intevac and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

SMSI stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 0.34. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 75.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 45,590 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. 7.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.