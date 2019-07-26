Smartlands Price Tops $1.17 on Exchanges (SLT)

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Smartlands token can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00011871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Exrates. Smartlands has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and $2,969.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartlands has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Smartlands

Smartlands’ genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Smartlands’ official website is smartlands.io . The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands

Buying and Selling Smartlands

Smartlands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

